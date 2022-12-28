See the leisure provision with this home, for sale at just under £800,000

This detached, five-bedroom, high spec home offers luxurious accommodation that extends to its outdoors and a heated swimming pool with inbuilt bar.

The property’s stylish interior includes three stunning reception rooms, along with an impressive hallway with fireplace, that hosts the staircase leading up, and a doorway to the cellar.

A bespoke, contemporary and open plan kitchen with diner has fitted gloss units, decorative detail to the ceiling, a feature bay window and plenty of natural light, with under floor heating,

There's a bay-windowed lounge with a focal fireplace and stove, a play room, utility room and a ground floor w.c..

Five good-size bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite facilities, are all on the first floor.

One bedroom is in use as a golf room currently, and there's a house bathroom with a large, free standing bath tub, a wash hand basin with fitted vanity unit, and under floor heating.

One bedroom has a charming fireplace, and another ample space for a corner study area or alternative.

Electronic gates give access to a stone pebbled driveway with off street parking space.

There's an attractive lawned garden to the front, with a timber decked patio area that extends to a covered outdoor heated pool, that has a built-in bar and timber roof. This year-round feature of the property is ideal for entertaining in the summer months.

Shops, schools and other local amenities are within easy reach of the house, and Ossett also offers a twice weekly market.

The motorway network is close and easily accessible for anyone needing to travel regularly.

This property in Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett, has an asking price of £799,950.

Contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent's Ossett office for more information, tel. 01924 266555.

1. Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett The impressive period property has a stone pebbled driveway with lawned garden to the front. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett The long hallway has a fireplace, with the staircase leading up to the first floor, and a door to the house cellar. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett The bespoke, contemporary style kitchen has high gloss units. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett A spacious bay-windowed lounge with a fireplace and stove as a central warming feature. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales