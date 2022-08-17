High Moor Croft, in the pretty village of Hutton Buscel, took shape in 2016, replacing an original property as a luxurious family home with an annexe.

Its versatile, self-contained studio with mezzanine was created within a nineteenth century cow shed, and is ideal for guests, independent family members, or as a holiday let.

Accommodation throughout the property is light, spacious and modern. Despite its rural setting, it has superfast broadband, along with zoned heating, a wireless lighting system with downlighters, electric blinds and an integrated multi-zone audio system, with flush ceiling speakers.

Across most of the open plan interior's ground level is natural limestone flooring.

The linked kitchen with dining and family room has fitted units with a Range cooker and an island unit including a breakfast bar. It opens out to a garden terrace through full width bi-fold doors, and has a log burner for cooler months.

A utility room, boot room and cloakroom are further facilities.

Also on the ground floor is a study or office, and a high-tech cinema room.

There are fabulous views from the principal bedroom suite with apex window and wooden louvre shutters, while three first floor double bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes, and are served by three stylishly modern bathrooms.

Its the rear, private lawned garden, and its lengthy raised terrace with glass balustrade that has the best southerly views, stretching to the Wolds.

A landscaped courtyard seating area is to the front of the house, with a detached double garage, and parking space with sensor lighting.

Entry to the property is through electric timber gates.

The peaceful, rural village is ideally situated, being so close to Scarborough and the coast, with easy access to other towns and villages via the A170.

High Moor Croft, Hutton Buscel, has an asking price of £1,250,000. Contact Blenkin and Co, York, on 01904 671672 for more information.

​

1. Indoor to outdoor living Exceptional views from a sitting room that extends outside - perfect for entertaining Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2. Open plan versatility The linked kitchen with dining and family room has fitted units with a Range cooker and an island unit including a breakfast bar. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3. Comfort and style A large fireplace with stove is a focal point of this stunning room. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4. Outdoor amenities A decked terrace with glass balustrade extends the facilities from which to enjoy the panoramic views. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales