See inside this swish home with studio apartment, for sale at £850,000

One high point of the property is the stunning open plan dining kitchen through to garden room, with a built-in sound system.

Fitted units in the kitchen have granite splash-backs, with several integrated appliances and built in banquet-style seating. A useful utility room is separate and has access to both the studio apartment and the double garage.

Under floor heating warms the garden room, that has French doors out to the side garden.

An entrance hall, lounge, study and cloakroom are further ground floor facilities, all again with underfloor heating.

The lounge, with double glazed bay windows, and the study, have media walls, the latter with built-in desks, and a window seat looking out to the front of the house.

A staircase with glass balustrade leads to the first floor landing and a master suite with bedroom, dressing room and a tiled en suite with a large shower cubicle.

Along with a second bedroom with en suite is a single bedroom at this level, and a house bathroom with built in sound system has a plush suite comprising twin wash basins and a luxurious spa bath with waterfall tap and shower head.

Two more bedrooms are on the second floor, with a further bathroom with walk-in shower.

The open plan self-contained apartment consists of a living room, kitchen and a bedroom with en-suite.

Lawned gardens with patio areas surround the house, and there is woodland to the rear.

A secure gate gives entry to the property, and there is ample parking space for vehicles.

This home in Washer Lane, Halifax, is for sale priced £850,000, with Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Halifax. Call 01422 310044 for more information.

1. Wrap-around gardens with patio areas Lawned gardens surround the house, with some woodland to the rear. Photo: Edkins and Holmes Photo Sales

2. The open plan kitchen and living space The garden room area is open to the stylish dining kitchen. Photo: Edkins and Holmes Photo Sales

3. Super-stylish kitchen Looking down through the kiitchen to the built-in dining area at the bottom. Photo: Edkins and Holmes Photo Sales

4. Home office facilities Two desks are fitted within this flexible space utilised as a home office. Photo: Edkins and Holmes Photo Sales