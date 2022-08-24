See inside this stylish, quirky Castleford home with scope for development

Unusually, it has a cellar that could easily be converted to a purpose to suit, such as a self contained basement annexe.

From the entrance hall are rooms including a lounge with an open fire within feature fireplace, parquet flooring and a front bay window.

There's a modern dining kitchen with fitted units and an island with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, a washing machine, a fridge freezer and a built in microwave. French doors lead out to the rear garden from an adjoining seating area.

A spiral staircase from the ground floor leads to the first floor, where a further staircase gives access to the second floor master suite.From one bedroom is a spiral staircase to a mezzanine level, with steps to the en-suite facilities with both bath and shower.

Another of the remaining two rooms has fitted wardrobes.A large and free standing copper bath is a striking dominant feature of the house bathroom, where there is open brickwork to one wall, and a wash basin within a vanity unit.The master suite above, looks out to the rear and has built-in wardrobes.

There is an open garden to the front with a driveway providing parking, while to the rear is a raised decked seating area with storage beneath and steps leading down to a lawned garden with patio seating and a pathway to the store garage.

This home in Churchfield Lane, Castleford, is offered for sale priced £500,000, with Wiliiam H Brown estate agents, Castleford.

Call 01977 512628 for more information.

