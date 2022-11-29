See inside this stunning Art Deco home for sale in top Harrogate location

An original Art Deco property which has been carefully restored is now for sale, with a large lawned garden and summer house.

On a sizeable double plot, this unique home is close to town, The Stray and a number of schools, with Harrogate Grammar School in particularly close proximity.

A spacious reception hall with original part-tiled flooring and wood panelled walls gives a first impression of the stylish home.

Its sitting room with a stunning fireplace looks out over the garden, while the dining room, also with an original fireplace, has a striking feature in its curved windows.

Within the well equipped kitchen is an island and breakfast bar. Appliances include an electric hob and double oven, an integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer, plus an inbuilt larder.

The ground floor also has a bathroom facility with original tiled flooring, and a suite comprising both bath and shower. There's a sun room too - a must in an Art Deco style home.

Three large double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a further single bedroom that also works well as a study. There is a family shower room and an en suite facility at this level. Two bedrooms have character fireplaces, and two have fitted wardrobes.

Among the property's notable features are curved metal frame windows that admit maximum natural light to rooms, and decorated plasterwork, with fine flooring throughout.

Wrap-around lawned gardens with planted borders and a variety of trees and shrubs contain an outdoor seating area for the warmer months, and a summer house at the bottom of the garden.

There is plenty of driveway parking space, and a carport and garage.

This home in Southway, Harrogate, is for sale priced £850,000 with Verity Frearson estate agents.

Call 01423 562531 for more details.

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-attractive-family-home-for-sale-in-a-prime-harrogate-location-3927654

1. Southway, Harrogate The property stands in good size grounds on Southway, which is just off Arthurs Avenue, close to Harrogate Grammar school, and within catchment of primary schools, with shops and services along Cold Bath Road. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

2. Southway, Harrogate Arched designs feature strongly throughout the property, as in this sitting room with a focal fireplace. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

3. Southway, Harrogate A spacious dining room with curved windows and central fireplace. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

4. Southway, Harrogate Within the well equipped kitchen is an island and breakfast bar. Appliances include an electric hob and double oven, an integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer, and there is an inbuilt larder cupboard. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales