See inside this semi-detached home with Edwardian charm and modern comfort

This brick built Edwardian home is a four-bedroom family home of character, which is close to the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and to the city centre.

With three floors of accommodation, the property features decorative detail such as ornate coving in many rooms. It has both an entrance vestibule and a spacious hallway, with an open staircase and w.c. leading off.

A modern open plan kitchen with diner has tiled travertine flooring and fitted units with solid wood worktops. Integrated appliances include a full size dishwasher and a washer dryer, and there’s a range cooker with five gas rings.

The kitchen opens through to a family snug, which in turn gives access to a paved patio seating area.

The main living room has a wall-mounted feature electric fireplace, and attracts plenty of natural light through two large sash windows with original timber framed surround that look out over the front of the property.

Three double bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor. Two bedrooms have en suites with curved shower cubicles, and one has French doors out to a private decked sun terrace with cast iron railings and lighting.

The house bathroom with gloss vanity units includes both a bath and a shower enclosure with glass sliding doors.

Another double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling is above and has been used as a home office. There is storage space in the eaves.

There is a small patio to the rear of the house, with two front allocated parking spaces in front of the property. A planted border could potentially create a third parking space plus electric charging point.

This property, that has an EPC rating of D61, is in St John's North, Wakefield, and is priced at £360,000. Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01924 266 555.

