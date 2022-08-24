See inside this luxury moorland home, with a stunning outdoor pool

It also comes with 2.3 acres of land, so has added interest to anyone with horses.

A five-bedroom barn conversion, Wainstalls House is beautifully designed over three floors.

Its open plan interior has an oak and glazed staircase from the entrance hall with family room, and leads up to a gallery landing.

This room with its multifuel stove has Yorkshire stone flagged flooring, and arched windows that are a feature throughout the property.

In the super stylish breakfast kitchen with its multiple, shaker style units and shiny Quartz work tops, is an island with breakfast bar, and integrated appliances that include a Neff double oven, a combination microwave, a coffee machine, wine cooler, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Open archways link rooms, and a dining room with snug has a door out to the gardens, making entertaining an easy option.

The lounge with multifuel stove has double doors through to the conservatory with stone wall, which is positioned perfectly to soak up the panoramic views. A utility room and w.c. are also on the ground floor.

From the first floor landing are four spacious double bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.

Both the main bedroom and another have plush en suite facilities, the former having a large free standing bath tub and double wash basins, with a walk-in wardrobe.

The second floor has versatile, private bedroom space that could be ideal for teenagers or guests, and also hosts a home gym.

With extensive lawned gardens are paved patio areas with barbecue area, and a swimming pool with hot tub.

A detached garage could potentially be converted to a home office or similar. The cobbled driveway with parking space has electric gates on entry.

Despite its Yorkshire moors location and choice of walks and trails, this property has a number of amenities close by and is just a short distance from Halifax.

Wainstalls House, Kell Lane, Wainstalls, Halifax, is for sale priced £895,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents.

Call 01422 380100 for further information.

1. Wainstalls House in its stunning location With 2.3 acres of land, Wainstalls House is for sale priced £895,000. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents Photo Sales

2. An impressive entrance hall An oak and glazed staircase leads up from the ground floor's open plan hallway. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

3. A modern breakfast kitchen with feature arched windows A sleek and shiny breakfast kitchen has shaker style units and Quartz work tops, an island with breakfast bar, and integrated appliances Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

4. The well designed kitchen An alternative view of the high spec kitchen. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales