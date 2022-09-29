See inside this 'immaculate' Harrogate home for sale for £1,950,000
A much extended and improved property on the southern side of Harrogate is for sale, with large gardens, and accommodation that is geared towards modern family life.
With five to six bedrooms, the detached property in Leadhall Lane has easy access to the town centre, a range of schools, and road and rail transport links. There are local shops and services close by.
At the heart of the home is a large, open plan living kitchen with fitted units, and a central island with breakfast bar.
From this hub, bi-fold doors open to an ideal terrace for entertaining, with the garden beyond.
A utility room connects to lower level garaging.
With further reception rooms is a mezzanine level used as a gym with en suite shower room, and an office. This could become a self-contained unit for a teenager or dependent relative.
A master suite with dressing room and en suite to the main bedroom is on the first floor, with four more double bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a house bathroom.
An inner landing has laundry facilities.
The entrance to Nordene's grounds is through electric gates, with the driveway providing parking and a garage.
Grounds of half an acre include a mature front garden, and private rear lawned and tiered gardens with trees and hedges.
Tim Waring, of GSC Grays, Boroughbridge, said: “Nordene is best in class – an exceptional South Harrogate home with a superb open plan kitchen/dining and living area which opens to terracing and large mature gardens . It is close to schools and local shops and is expected to cause a lot of interest.”
With all mains services, and fitted solar panels, Nordene, Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,950,000 with
GSC Grays, Boroughbridge, tel. 01423 590500.