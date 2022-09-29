See inside this 'immaculate' Harrogate home for sale for £1,950,000

With five to six bedrooms, the detached property in Leadhall Lane has easy access to the town centre, a range of schools, and road and rail transport links. There are local shops and services close by.

At the heart of the home is a large, open plan living kitchen with fitted units, and a central island with breakfast bar.

From this hub, bi-fold doors open to an ideal terrace for entertaining, with the garden beyond.

A utility room connects to lower level garaging.

With further reception rooms is a mezzanine level used as a gym with en suite shower room, and an office. This could become a self-contained unit for a teenager or dependent relative.

A master suite with dressing room and en suite to the main bedroom is on the first floor, with four more double bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a house bathroom.

An inner landing has laundry facilities.

The entrance to Nordene's grounds is through electric gates, with the driveway providing parking and a garage.

Grounds of half an acre include a mature front garden, and private rear lawned and tiered gardens with trees and hedges.

Tim Waring, of GSC Grays, Boroughbridge, said: “Nordene is best in class – an exceptional South Harrogate home with a superb open plan kitchen/dining and living area which opens to terracing and large mature gardens . It is close to schools and local shops and is expected to cause a lot of interest.”

With all mains services, and fitted solar panels, Nordene, Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,950,000 with

GSC Grays, Boroughbridge, tel. 01423 590500.

1. The dining kitchen At the heart of the home is a large, open plan living kitchen with fitted units, and a central island with breakfast bar. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

2. Indoor to outdoor living From this living kitchen hub, bi-fold doors open to a sizeable terrace, perfect for entertaining, with the rear garden beyond. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

3. Room to relax The open plan family area links tot he kitchen and diner. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

4. Rooms of flexible use A pleasant ground floor sitting and music room. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales