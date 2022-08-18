See inside this captivating cottage - and its beautiful gardens

In a quiet location on the fringes of a village surrounded by countryside, it is close to Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, with main road and rail links easily accessible.

Carefully restored and modernised throughout, the beautifully presented home has gas fired heating, with a new combination boiler, and is double glazed.

It is surprisingly spacious inside, with rustic features such as ceiling beams, exposed stone and brick elements, period fireplaces, flagged stone and wooden floors,

Cosiness comes with the woodberner stoves in both ground floor reception rooms, that have garden views.

A well equipped dining kitchen with shaker style cabinets and granite worktops has a range cooker, and includes an integrated dishwasher. A door leads out to the stunning rear garden.

All three bedrooms are on the first floor, two having vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and fireplace features.

The tiled house bathroom is another delight with a traditional roll-top bath, and skylight window.

Along with the lawned and enclosed front gardens is an extensive garden area to the rear, that includes a sun terrace and a raised and covered area of decking which is ideal for outdoor meals or entertaining. There are further flagged seating areas within the established garden, and a vegetable plot, plus two garden sheds.

Two further outhouses currently used for storage could provide development opportunities subject to planning consents.

Number 3, Poole Row, Burton Salmon, has a price tag of £395,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents. Call 01937 586177 for further details.

1. The beamed lounge A wood burning ceiling within a rustic style fireplace is a focal point of the comfortable lounge. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales

2. Beautifully presented interior Sitting room space within the charming cottage Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley Photo Sales

3. A well equipped cottage kitchen The dining kitchen, with shaker style cabinets and granite worktops has a range cooker, and includes an integrated dishwasher. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales

4. The spacious dining area The dining area, linked to the kitchen, with stone flagged floor. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley Photo Sales