See inside this attractive family home, for sale in a prime Harrogate location

An extended, corner plot home in Otley Road is for sale, with enclosed, south-facing gardens.

The four-bedroom detached property has both a garage and driveway parking, in an area which is sought after by families, not least for its proximity to reputable schools at both primary and secondary level.

Its ground floor accommodation is bright and spacious throughout, with a large reception hall and a sitting room that has a central feature fireplace and living flame gas fire, with fitted shelves and cabinets.

The light and modern kitchen with dining area has an array of fitted units and display shelves, with a double oven and gas hob, and integrated appliances that include a dishwasher and fridge.

A lovely sun room extension, that overlooks the garden, is accessed through glazed doors, and there's a dining and family room, made bright and pleasant by two wide bay windows.

A ground floor w.c., and a rear porch, are further facilities.

Four sizeable bedrooms, three of which have fitted wardrobes, are on the first floor, with the house bathroom that includes a jacuzzi style corner bath, a separate shower, and a wash hand basin set within a vanity unit. There is also a separate shower room, for convenience.

Lawned gardens with plants, shrubs and trees are bordered by established hedges and spread around the house, which is within walking distance of the town centre.

D​ecked seating areas with outdoor lighting add further to the attractiveness of the surroundings.

There is driveway parking to the side of the garden, and a single garage.

​This home in Otley Road, Harrogate, is for sale priced at £600,000, with Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate. Call 01423 562531​ for more details.

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-inside-this-grand-property-made-modern-for-sale-in-harrogate-for-ps1895000-3922801

1. Otley Road, Harrogate The kitchen with diner has extensive units and display shelving. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents Photo Sales

2. Otley Road, Harrogate The lounge has plenty of natural light, and a feature fireplace. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents Photo Sales

3. Otley Road, Harrogate The sun room extension has all-round views of the lawned garden. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents Photo Sales

4. Otley Road, Harrogate The dining room is another pleasant room, with bay windows. Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents Photo Sales