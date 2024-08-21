Estate agent Enfields Luxe has listed the four-bedroom detached family home on Ellar Gardens in Menston, asking for offers in excess of £625,000.
Step into the property and be greeted by a spacious lounge and an adjacent playroom/second reception room.
To the rear is the heart of the home, an open dining kitchen with central island, large glass windows blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living areas and an additional large sitting area.
Upstairs, a landing leads to four double bedrooms, two of which boasts their own en suites, while the main bedroom has its own dressing area.
The three-piece house bathroom combines modern functionality with a classic touch.
Outside, the rear garden enjoys long sun-hours, with a large patio area ideal for entertaining family and friends.
