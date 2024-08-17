Estate agent Manning Stainton is selling the four-bedroom detached home on Old Heybeck Lane in Tingley, near Leeds, for £825,000.
Inside, the property boasts a large living room with bay window, and a second sitting room and study.
To the rear is a large open-plan kitchen and dining area with bi-folding doors onto the rear garden, a beautiful garden room and a utility.
Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to a main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, three additional double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a luxury house bathroom with bathtub.
Outside, the home sits on a generous plot with private gated access opening onto a large driveway.
