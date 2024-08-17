A tour of a remarkable family home with fantastic views of surrounding countryside on the outskirts of Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

This remarkable family home sits in a beautiful position on a semi-rural lane with fantastic views of the surrounding fields and countryside.

Estate agent Manning Stainton is selling the four-bedroom detached home on Old Heybeck Lane in Tingley, near Leeds, for £825,000.

Inside, the property boasts a large living room with bay window, and a second sitting room and study.

To the rear is a large open-plan kitchen and dining area with bi-folding doors onto the rear garden, a beautiful garden room and a utility.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to a main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, three additional double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a luxury house bathroom with bathtub.

Outside, the home sits on a generous plot with private gated access opening onto a large driveway.

1. Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Manning StaintonLeedsTingleyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.