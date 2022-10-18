This third and final phase to the rear of Seacroft Hospital will welcome 185 new homes to the area and will consist of one, two, three and four bedroom houses, available for both open market sale and affordable housing provision.

To mark the occasion Keepmoat Homes and Strata welcomed local councillors Cllr David Jenkins and Cllr Katie Dye, alongside Homes England representatives Nancy Atkinson and Marie Kiddell, on site for a ceremony.

Michael Orgill, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are extremely excited to have commenced work on the final phase in Seacroft. The development is part of a wider regeneration project in East Leeds and aims to provide a tremendous opportunity for the city’s growth, and the much-needed high-quality homes will contribute to making the area a great place to live and work for both local residents as well as those new to the area.

This third and final phase to the rear of Seacroft Hospital will welcome 185 new homes to the area.

“We have a strong track record of breathing new life into brownfield land such as this and are driven to make a big impact on the local community. By generating local employment and training opportunities during the construction period, we aim to deliver real value to the area and ensure the re-development is a benefit for all.”

As part of its commitment to the local community and the city of Leeds, Keepmoat Homes has pledged to support local people and maximise the use of local labour through the use of sub-contractors, along with creating opportunities in training and work placements, with an aim of creating the next generation of workers.

Mark Leaf, director of land and planning at Strata, said: “The development has been a flagship scheme for developers, Leeds Council and Homes England, showcasing brownfield regeneration, the construction of mixed tenure homes, fast paced delivery, key infrastructure investment and socio-economic outputs for local people.

“A Skills Hub, in partnership with Leeds College of Building has also been implemented to maximize the use of local labour and skills development; ensuring local people and businesses are benefitting from the investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction on the final phase at the Seacroft Hospital regeneration development is due to complete in summer 2025.

“We look forward to completing this scheme and working in partnership with Homes England and Leeds Council on forthcoming sites to continue to transform brownfield sites and assist helping local people with job and training opportunities.”

Nancy Atkinson, project manager for Homes England, added: “We’re excited to see the start of the final phase of the Seacroft Hospital development, unlocking land for over 680 new homes. This final phase of development reflects the strong partnership work with Homes England, Keepmoat Homes and Strata to bring much needed housing to meet demand in the area.

“Homes England have assembled the site over the past ten years, re-purposing surplus public sector land for much needed housing contributing to the Government’s housing targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad