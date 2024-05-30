School Children Name New Streets in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two local school children won a competition to create the street names for the latest Miller Homes development, The Boulevard at City Fields, Wakefield.

Children from Stanley Grove Primary Academy were invited to suggest names for the three streets in the exclusive development and two lucky winners, Emily (4) and Joel (10), were chosen for their ideas which recognised the local community and area where City Fields is located.

“We had some fantastic ideas and we’re delighted that winners, Emily and Joel, have helped us to create names for our sixth development within the City Fields regeneration project,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “It was a pleasure to visit them at school and give them a thank you gift and we look forward to welcoming them to site in the future when the road signs are in place.”

Street naming winners, Emily and Joel pictured with Miller Homes Yorkshire marketing manager, Chris

Emily’s had both of her name suggestions chosen, Strawberry Mews, named after the Strawberry fishing ponds that were alongside Balk Lane, and Marsh Court, named after Stanley Marsh.

Joel’s street name was Pelagos Drive, named after one of local sculptor Barbara Hepworth’s famous sculptures, further recognising part of Wakefield’s rich art and culture heritage.

“We are proud to be leaving a legacy for our residents at City Fields and the people of Wakefield and to recognise the local heritage in our latest development is particularly special,” said Debbie. “Thanks to the team at Stanley Grove School for their ongoing support as we integrate children close to City Fields into our community.”

Headteacher, Mrs Frost, added; “This was a fantastic opportunity for our children to carve their own part of local history. A huge well done to Emily and Joel – I can’t wait to see their suggestions on road signs!”

At the current time, those interested in homes at The Boulevard at City Fields are to visit the sales centre at The Avenue at City Fields, another development by Miller Homes.

Homes at The Boulevard at City Fields are located off Neil Fox Way, Wakefield, WF3 4GP.