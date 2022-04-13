The detached house sits in 0.6 acres in the prestigious Ling Lane - often named as the most expensive street in Leeds.
At the moment, the house is a five-bedroom family home built in the 1970s however, there is also the opportunity to redevelop by extending the home or building a new dwelling.
Estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley said this is a "rare opportunity" in such a sought after location as the south side of Ling Lane.
It is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for offers in excess of £1million. Best and final offers should be sent to the Wetherby offices by Friday, April 29.
