This property on the market for £1m in Ling Lane is a "rare development opportunity".

This £1m house for sale in Scarcroft is located in one of the most sought after streets in Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:54 pm

The detached house sits in 0.6 acres in the prestigious Ling Lane - often named as the most expensive street in Leeds.

At the moment, the house is a five-bedroom family home built in the 1970s however, there is also the opportunity to redevelop by extending the home or building a new dwelling.

Estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley said this is a "rare opportunity" in such a sought after location as the south side of Ling Lane.

It is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for offers in excess of £1million. Best and final offers should be sent to the Wetherby offices by Friday, April 29.

The property was built in the 1970s and is a five-bedroom detached home.

Already a large home, on the ground floor there are three reception rooms, as well as a breakfast kitchen, utility room, workshop, downstairs W.C and garage.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with en-suite, four further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The current dining room is a large space ideal for relaxing.

