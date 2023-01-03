The structure, complete with buttresses, was finished in 1867 and culminates in a pyramid shaped ashlar roof and a finial. The base of the tower is open and has massive round arches open on three sides, making a very grand entrance to the church.

Spencer Cassidy, Elite Scaffolding’s managing director, said: “After successfully completing high profile projects at Ripley Castle, Knaresborough Castle, and Allerton Castle, this is the latest heritage building project that we have involved with. This is another significant project for us, and we are delighted to be playing our part in helping restore this prominent structure, one that dominates the local skyline. It also demonstrates our expertise in scaffolding historic and listed buildings.”

The Catholic church is located in the village of Clifford, near Boston Spa, West Yorkshire.

