Rural Keighley site with 22 apartments and retail warehouse up for auction with £1.65m guide price

A stone-built former retail showroom, together with 22 apartments and a gamekeeper’s cottage, located on a five-acre site on the moors near Haworth are being auctioned by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, with a £1.65m guide price.

Moor Lodge, a 47,000 sq ft property which has the capacity to generate £180,000 a year in rental income via its apartments and cottage, will be auctioned online in a single-lot timed auction opening on Tuesday October 8.

Andy Thompson, director at Eddisons, said: “This is a really unusual property in an amazing location, five miles from Haworth and with sweeping moorland views across Bronte country.

“It has a great deal of potential for redevelopment, subject to securing the relevant planning consent and we’ve had interest from all sorts of potential new owners, from investors to entrepreneurs.”

The five-acre site includes a stone-built 27,000 sq ft former shooting lodge which has been used as a retail showroom, as well as the keeper’s cottage and a three-storey stone-built block of 22 self-contained apartments.

Auctioneers say the property could be ideal for redevelopment as a care home, residential conversion, wedding venue or large private residence, subject to planning permission being obtained.

SDL Property Auctions is selling Moor Lodge, near the village of Stanbury, jointly with agency Whiteacres. Jonathan Wolstencroft, a commercial property agent at the firm, said: “This is a stunning site with countryside views in a beautiful area and it has significant development potential. The apartments are generating a healthy income and the site would lend itself to a range of different applications.”

Bidding in the auction is scheduled to open at 12pm on October 8. Interested parties can download the property’s legal pack from the SDL Property Auctions website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk and place a bid at any time up to the auction closing at 2pm on October 9.