1. Sterling, aged 3
Sterling has been at the animal shelter longer than expected while he underwent treatment for an eye ulcer. A lovable rogue, he is now looking for a family that are ready for lots of cuddles and nose kisses. He loves to sit on your knee and be cuddled like a baby and to play with toys.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Lulu, aged 8
Lulu was found as an injured stray, her paw was burnt and one of her whiskers singed. She's all better now and looking for a quiet, adult-only home with no other animals. Ideally, she'd like someone who is in most of the day and can give her cuddles when she wants them. She needs access to outside space where she can explore, but will probably spend more time inside.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Jess, aged 1
Jess came into the centre when she was pregnant and just a few weeks later gave birth to four adorable kittens. All her kittens have flown the nest, so now it's time to find her forever hone. She needs an experienced cat owner who is up for a challenge and can continue the team's work in helping her trust people again. A secure and safe place outdoors, such as a stable or on a farm close to her new family's home, might be suitable.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Dodger, aged 10 (approx)
Dodger is a giddy and happy ol’ boy who loves everyone he meets. After living on the streets, he's now looking for a life of luxury - a big comfy bed (or sofa) to spend his evenings on after a busy day of short walks, brain teasers and play time.
Photo: RSPCA