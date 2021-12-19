2. Lulu, aged 8

Lulu was found as an injured stray, her paw was burnt and one of her whiskers singed. She's all better now and looking for a quiet, adult-only home with no other animals. Ideally, she'd like someone who is in most of the day and can give her cuddles when she wants them. She needs access to outside space where she can explore, but will probably spend more time inside.

Photo: RSPCA