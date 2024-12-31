This charming home is located on Cowley Road in Leeds' Rodley area and comes with a new kitchen fitted in 2022, lovely views and nearby river walks, and a low-maintenance garden. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for the low price of £210,000.

Inside, the property features an entrance hallway with a picture rail and a great-sized living room with a ceiling cornice and fireplace. The kitchen comes with a range of grey units, a breakfast bar and appliances as well as access to a cellar for storage.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with far-reaching views and a modern bathroom with a P-shaped bath with a rainfall shower over.

The second bedroom can be found on the top floor. It features downer windows offering great views and sloped ceilings.

Outside, the home enjoys off-street parking and a pretty cottage-style garden with a summerhouse overlooking allotments.

