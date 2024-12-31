A look inside this Rodley home with lovely views ideal for first time buyers for sale in Leeds for £210,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

A lovely stone back-to-back home in Leeds is on the market.

This charming home is located on Cowley Road in Leeds' Rodley area and comes with a new kitchen fitted in 2022, lovely views and nearby river walks, and a low-maintenance garden. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for the low price of £210,000.

Inside, the property features an entrance hallway with a picture rail and a great-sized living room with a ceiling cornice and fireplace. The kitchen comes with a range of grey units, a breakfast bar and appliances as well as access to a cellar for storage.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with far-reaching views and a modern bathroom with a P-shaped bath with a rainfall shower over.

The second bedroom can be found on the top floor. It features downer windows offering great views and sloped ceilings.

Outside, the home enjoys off-street parking and a pretty cottage-style garden with a summerhouse overlooking allotments.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Cowley Road, Rodley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Cowley Road, Rodley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Cowley Road, Rodley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Cowley Road, Rodley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. Cowley Road, Rodley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. Cowley Road, Rodley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyManning StaintonParking
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice