This charming home is located on Cowley Road in Leeds' Rodley area and comes with a new kitchen fitted in 2022, lovely views and nearby river walks, and a low-maintenance garden. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for the low price of £210,000.
Inside, the property features an entrance hallway with a picture rail and a great-sized living room with a ceiling cornice and fireplace. The kitchen comes with a range of grey units, a breakfast bar and appliances as well as access to a cellar for storage.
On the first floor is the master bedroom with far-reaching views and a modern bathroom with a P-shaped bath with a rainfall shower over.
The second bedroom can be found on the top floor. It features downer windows offering great views and sloped ceilings.
Outside, the home enjoys off-street parking and a pretty cottage-style garden with a summerhouse overlooking allotments.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.