Retirement village planned for unkempt former allotment site in Guiseley

Developers McCarthy Stone have submitted proposals to build a complex with 51 apartments and 15 bungalows, on the vacant plot of land on Silverdale Avenue in the town.

The company says the scheme would create 20 full-time jobs and that the communal facilities at the site would include gardens, a lounge, a restaurant and charging rooms for mobility scooters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers McCarthy Stone have submitted proposals to build a complex with 51 apartments and 15 bungalows. Photo: Google

In their planning statement, the company said the scheme will “provide a range of economic benefits, including direct employment in its own right, supporting the local economy with an increased footfall and local expenditure.”

They added that there would be social benefits too, “Through the provision of specialist accommodation for older people, giving older people housing choice to help maintain their independence, remain with an inclusive community and reduce pressure on health care facilities.”

The application says that the former allotment site, which sits in a residential area opposite a long row of homes, is now “unkempt” having been unused for several years.