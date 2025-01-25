Rein House is a £1,495,000 family residence in a lovely countryside setting on Lotherton Lane in Aberford, east Leeds, currently on the market with estate agent North Residential.

The luxurious home features comforts like underfloor heating air source heat pumps and a gym with over 3,500 square feet of accommodation.

Inside the elegant property, a reception hall with glass panelled stone staircase leads to an open-plan living- and dining kitchen with fitted appliances and work surfaces. Picture windows and bi-folding doors onto the terrace allow lots of natural light to enter the space and connect it to the stone-flagged patio and surrounding gardens.

On this floor is also a family room and a games room as well as a utility and guest WC.

On the first floor are four luxurious bedrooms, with the impressive master bedroom boasting a gorgeous open bathroom. Two of the remaining bedrooms also feature their own en suite shower rooms. A fifth bedroom can be found on the top floor.

Rein House also boasts its gym and the opportunity to create a separate annexe.

Outside, the large terrace features a jacuzzi, fire pit and seating area, a stable block, garage and a large swimming pool - a perfect spot to entertain and host incredible parties.

