The four-bedroom detached home on Lambert Avenue in Gledhow, Leeds is on the market with Preston Baker for £750,000.

Enter into an entrance hall leading to the formal lounge to the front of the property with wood burning stove and bay window.

To the rear of the house is an open plan kitchen and dining room with access to the garden. There is also a study with bay window and WC on the ground floor.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter. On the first floor there are three well proportioned bedrooms and a house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.

On the top floor is a recently converted luxury loft room with en suite shower room.

Externally is a large driveway to the front leading to a single garage. To the rear is a private garden that has recently been landscaped to create zoned areas.