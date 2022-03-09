The five-bedroom detached house is located in Langwith Avenue and set within beautifully maintained gardens.
On the market with a guide price of £725,000, Furnell Residential said the home is a "remarkable and truly individual" property.
It retains many of the building's original features including the bay-fronted windows, open fire, stained glass and private balcony offering rooftop views across the countryside.
The family home offers plenty of living space with three reception rooms, breakfast kitchen overlooking the gardens and five bedrooms.
Interested buyers can view the listing online here. All photos provided by Furnell Residential.