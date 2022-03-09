Take a look inside this beautiful period property on the market in Collingham.

Rare opportunity to buy stunning period property with roof top views in beautiful village setting of Collingham in north Leeds

Described by estate agents as a "charming period home", this property on the market in Collingham is considered a rare opportunity.

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 6:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 6:47 pm

The five-bedroom detached house is located in Langwith Avenue and set within beautifully maintained gardens.

On the market with a guide price of £725,000, Furnell Residential said the home is a "remarkable and truly individual" property.

It retains many of the building's original features including the bay-fronted windows, open fire, stained glass and private balcony offering rooftop views across the countryside.

The family home offers plenty of living space with three reception rooms, breakfast kitchen overlooking the gardens and five bedrooms.

Interested buyers can view the listing online here. All photos provided by Furnell Residential.

1. Enter

This wonderful home retains many of the building's original features. From the stunning entrance hall there is access to the ground floor and the cellar, as well as the stairs leading to the first floor.

2. Living room

The formal bay-fronted living room displays a traditional open fire.

3. Relaxing

It is the perfect space to unwind with family.

4. Dining room

The dining room leads into the kitchen.

