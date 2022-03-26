'Rare' opportunity to buy home in sought after Garforth location fresh on the market

The home on Lowther Drive has been put on the market for £365,000 and is attracting considerable interest. Have a look around courtesy of Purple Bricks:
The property is in immaculate condition and offers superb family accommodation which has been enhanced by a useful extension.
The extensive accommodation starts on the ground floor where the Entrance Hall leads into the Lounge and the very spacious Kitchen/Dining Room.
The Lounge is a lovely sized room measuring 20' x 11'5" with a feature central fireplace, fitted gas fire and double glazed windows to the front and rear.
The modern Kitchen/Dining room is a very good size and measures 23'3" x 11'3"
