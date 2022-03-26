'Rare' opportunity to buy home in sought after Garforth location fresh on the market

A rare opportunity to purchase a spacious, superbly appointed 4 bedroomed semi detached house located in a highly sought after area in Garforth. Located close to local amenities and transport links yet tucked away in a very quiet and peaceful location.

A 'rare' opportunity has arisen to buy a home in a sought after area of Garforth with a new house placed on the market this week.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:45 am

The home on Lowther Drive has been put on the market for £365,000 and is attracting considerable interest. Have a look around courtesy of Purple Bricks:

The property is in immaculate condition and offers superb family accommodation which has been enhanced by a useful extension.

The extensive accommodation starts on the ground floor where the Entrance Hall leads into the Lounge and the very spacious Kitchen/Dining Room.

The Lounge is a lovely sized room measuring 20' x 11'5" with a feature central fireplace, fitted gas fire and double glazed windows to the front and rear.

The modern Kitchen/Dining room is a very good size and measures 23'3" x 11'3"

