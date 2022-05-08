This detached property is located on Park Road in Colton Village.

It is packed with character and has kept many of its original features.

Loved by the same family four over 40 years, it is now on the market for a new family to make their own.

The house is on the market for £750,000 with Manning Stainton.

1. 'Chocolate box' "Packed with character and retaining many original features this 'chocolate box lovely' certainly has kerb appeal and offers stunning views from every window", say estate agents Manning Stainton.

2. Kitchen The kitchen is the heart of the home. The generous room has quartz work surfaces, sink with waste disposal unit, and a gas range with extractor hood over.

3. Pantry It also benefits from a walk-in pantry room.

4. Secret door Also on this floor is another reception room, workshop room with W.C and from the kitchen is a secret door with stairs leading down to the basement cellar which will provide useful storage.