Rare opportunity to buy characterful cottage in private north Leeds street

The quaint Smithy Cottage is located in a backwater setting just off Church Lane in Adel.
Set over two floors, the home offers plenty of space including two double bedrooms, one reception room as well as a snug room leading out onto the garden.
The lovely gardens are the typical idyllic countryside style garden, with a well maintained patio area to sit and relax in and a delightful south facing lawned garden.
It is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for offers over £455,000.
The agents said: "Homes like this don’t come on the market very often".
1. Living room
The main living room is a large space with plenty of room to relax. It has a feature fireplace and light fitting, and is a nice space to sit back and unwind.
2. Kitchen
The kitchen is a light and airy space, with white cabinets and integrated appliances.
3. Dining area
To the left of the kitchen space is the quaint dining area, which is located in a small snug with large windows offering stunning views across the garden.
4. Lounge
Also in this area is the lounge space, which is an informal living area for the family. It is a great place to sit and unwind, while chatting as food is prepared in the kitchen. Also on this floor is a handy utility room, a WC and an office/store room.