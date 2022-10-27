Rare chance to buy this stunning home with studio and fabulous garden

Not only is Fir Tree a stunning four bedroom listed building based around an original 1700s Yorkshire longhouse, but it has lovely and very private gardens with a stunning array of trees.

The quiet and pretty hamlet of Beck Hole is also home to Yorkshire's smallest pub, the Birch Hall Inn and is within 10 miles of the coast at Whitby.

A versatile annexe is a large room with views of the garden, that has been used previously as an artist's studio, and as a bedroom. An office, utility, and en-suite facility are all attached to the annexe.

Within the main house kitchen, dining room and sitting room are warming open fireplaces, and there's a good sized hallway. A cellar with hidden steps lies below the dining room.

Indoor to outdoor living and entertaining in warmer months is made easy by sets of French doors in the sitting room and the annexe, that open to patio areas fronting the leafy gardens.

Three bedrooms with an en suite facility and a main bathroom are on the first floor, with two spacious loft rooms above.

The highly adaptable stone-built property has plenty of space and potential for its new owners to make it totally their own.

Fir Tree, Beck Hole, Goathland, is for sale with Fine & Country, York, priced at £800,000.

Call 01904 571195 for more details.

1. Beautiful, extensive gardens A wide variety of trees are to be found in the rear gardens of Fir Tree. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. nwgf-27-10-22-fir9-YORupload.jpeg Open stonework to this feature wall with a lovely open fireplace in this sitting room. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. Rooms with character The beamed dining room with stove and fireplace. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. Indoor to outdoor living Entertaining is made easy in summer by sets of French doors in the sitting room and the annexe, that open to patio areas fronting the leafy gardens. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales