Rare chance to buy remarkable former schoolhouse with self-contained cottage in sought after hamlet of Wike

The Old Schoolhouse is a remarkable detached, four-bedroom property that was originally constructed in the 1700s.

Initially commissioned under instruction of Lady Elizabeth Hastings, the eldest surviving daughter of the 7th Earl of Huntingdon, who devoted her inheritance to education and relieving poverty. As a result, she set up and endowed several schools across her late-father's estates.

Generations later, what remains is a fantastic family home with an abundance of unique and original features.

Not only would any potential buyers receive more than 2100 sq ft of accommodation in the main house, which is grandly separated into an East Wing and West Wing, but there is also a self contained one-bed cottage. This could be ideal for those looking to generate a second income.

The home benefits from a fantastic position for families seeking a rural location, bridal way network and great connectivity, being just seven miles from Leeds, nine miles from Harrogate and 20 miles from York.

The Old Schoolhouse is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for offers over £1,000,000. Viewings are by appointment only, commencing Saturday, April 2. All photographs courtesy of Monroe.

You enter this spacious home and lead straight into the grand dining-hall with a striking fireplace and an original vaulted ceiling.

Other ground floor features include the large integral garage, utility room, two downstairs W.Cs, kitchen, utility and a separate boiler room.

The kitchen space is painted a striking navy blue.

The conservatory/garden room is a great, light-filled place to store muddy boots after exploring the surrounding countryside or nearby Harewood House.

In the East-Wing, the first floor, which was originally the Headmistress's quarters, there are three bedrooms and a house bathroom. To the West-wing, on the mezzanine level to the dining-hall, there is a generous double bedroom with an en-suite.

A great addition to the property is the separate self contained one-bed cottage.

It is almost almost 480 sqft making it a great place for visiting family or to use as a holiday cottage.

It is small and compact but full of charm and perfect for hosting guests.

The garden boasts many attractive features such as an original well (which is covered for safety) and a substantial paddock of 0.8 acres, which also accommodates a tack room and stable.

