Spacious 5-bedroom detached family home in Strensall for £735,000 | Purplebricks

A well-presented family home in a sought-after location viewing is highly recommended.

This impressive five-bedroom detached house on Moor Lane, Strensall, York, is listed at £735,000. Offering generous living space, modern interiors, and a peaceful village setting, it's an ideal home for families seeking comfort and convenience. To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen with dining area, and a separate utility room. The ground floor also includes a study and a cloakroom.

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Upstairs, you'll find five well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. To the front, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage.

This home is one of many available in York on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-york .

At a glance

This five-bedroom detached house in Strensall, York, is listed for £735,000

Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen with dining area, study, and utility room

Five well-proportioned bedrooms, with en-suite to master

Private rear garden, front driveway, and garage

Located in a desirable village setting with good local amenities and transport links to York city centre

