Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious living room featuring exposed wooden beams and a charming fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is a fantastic open-plan kitchen equipped with Shaker-style units, granite worktops, an Aga range cooker, and a spacious dining area ideal for entertaining.

At the rear of the house, there is a convenient hallway providing access to the back of the property, a guest WC, and a utility room. Completing the downstairs accommodation is a second reception room at the front, which boasts an exposed stone wall, a central fireplace, wooden beams, and a door leading to the front elevation.

Upstairs, a beautiful galleried landing leads to three generous double bedrooms, each showcasing distinct period features. These bedrooms share a house bathroom that includes a bespoke built-in twin handwash unit, with a standout archway that accesses a walk-in shower and a claw-foot bathtub.