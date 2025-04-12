Situated on Harrogate Road in Harewood, a north Leeds suburb best known for the Grade I listed Harewood House, this extraordinary terraced house is on the market with Fine & Country for an asking price of £700,000.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious living room featuring exposed wooden beams and a charming fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is a fantastic open-plan kitchen equipped with Shaker-style units, granite worktops, an Aga range cooker, and a spacious dining area ideal for entertaining.
At the rear of the house, there is a convenient hallway providing access to the back of the property, a guest WC, and a utility room. Completing the downstairs accommodation is a second reception room at the front, which boasts an exposed stone wall, a central fireplace, wooden beams, and a door leading to the front elevation.
Upstairs, a beautiful galleried landing leads to three generous double bedrooms, each showcasing distinct period features. These bedrooms share a house bathroom that includes a bespoke built-in twin handwash unit, with a standout archway that accesses a walk-in shower and a claw-foot bathtub.
On the top floor, you will find a fourth bedroom featuring two skylight windows and access to a large loft space. Outside, the property offers a fully enclosed front garden primarily consisting of a lawn bordered by mature hedging, along with a patio seating area. Additionally, an outhouse features a home office with an archway leading to a snug or games room.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.