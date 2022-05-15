The house is on the market for £400,000.

£400,000 six-bedroom home for sale in Aberford - and wait until you see the summer house!

Purplebricks has brought to the market a stylish cottage in an idyllic part of Leeds, complete with a huge garden and summer house!

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 7:30 am

The house, which sits in the pleasant village of Aberford, boasts six bedrooms and is on the market for £400,000.

One of the big draws is the beautiful big garden, as well as a fully kitted out summer house!

Take a scroll through the photos to have a look...

1. 3. The Summerhouse

And look at what the garden has in it! Your very own mini house of tranquility!

2. 2. Garden

Seriously, look at the size of it!

3. 1. Garden

Ample space to relax during the summer months.

4. 4. Kitchen

We're not sure if the giant pepper pot comes with the property...

