Market data across Leeds between January 1-August 6 this year highlights a clear relationship between the price band of a home and its sale rate.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homes under £250,000 have the strongest sale rate of 85%, showing there’s high demand and fast movement in the lower end of the market.

Those priced between £250,000–£500,000 have a sale rate of 74%, demonstrating this is a popular, fast moving price band too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds property expert Mark Manning reveals how to set a price that ensures your home sells. | Manning Stainton

Homes priced between £500,000–£1m have a sale rate of 64%, but those priced at £1m+ show the sharpest decline, with the sale rate falling to just 42%.

Predictably, this demonstrates that lower priced homes sell more quickly. However, the dramatic drop-off in the £1m+ bracket highlights a persistent issue of overpricing at the top end of the market, where unrealistic valuations are leaving many homes unsold. So, how do you avoid the trap and set a price that ensures your home sells?

Mark Manning, managing director of Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton, explains:

Look at sold prices, not asking prices

“Asking prices can be misleading, especially in areas like North Leeds where overpricing is endemic. You need to look at recently achieved sales prices for comparable homes instead, as this will give the most accurate benchmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also important to get valuations from several reputable estate agents and then compare those against the prices of recently sold homes. Owners are often tempted to go with the agent that values their home the highest and then have to reduce the asking price when it doesn’t sell.”

Be honest about comparables

This home on Park Lane was recently sold for over £1.6m. | Fine & Country

“High-value homes are often bespoke and highly unique, which makes direct comparisons with other that have sold in the area tricky. But resist the temptation to assume your home is worth significantly more because of one feature. Instead work with your agent who can provide a realistic price range based on available evidence, not one who flatters with an inflated figure.”

Consider the size of your buyer pool

The property expert said: “For homes worth £1m plus, the buyer pool is much smaller than it is for lower value properties. Many buyers in this market segment are highly discretionary, patient and selective. They are usually in no huge rush to move so will wait until they find the right home for the right price. If you’re overpriced, you risk being ignored completely.”

Time your sale

“Many high-value homes are listed in spring, when optimism is high and people are looking to make a move. But bullish pricing often means they don’t sell and this leads to stagnation over summer, with price reductions often happening in the autumn. By then, the property risks looking stale and may eventually sell for less than if it had been priced correctly from the start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many high-value homes are listed in spring, when optimism is high and people are looking to make a move." | Fine & Country

Factor in external risks

“Your home sitting unsold can leave you exposed to shifting economic and political factors, such as new taxes being brought or law changes. Realistic pricing helps you sell as quickly as possible within a known economic landscape.”

Presentation and positioning matter too

Mark explained: “While price is key, don’t overlook presentation and marketing. A well-presented home, positioned in the right way by your agent, ensures you capture attention from the limited pool of serious buyers. So, as well as pricing correctly, make your home look its best before putting it up for sale.

“Pricing realistically isn’t about underselling your home, it’s about maximising interest, attracting genuine buyers, and securing a sale as quickly as possible. Start with solid sale price evidence, listen to advice from your agent and resist the urge to test the market with an inflated figure.”