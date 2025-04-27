Stylish stone-built home with six bedrooms for sale for £1.3 million in sought-after Leeds village

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

This impressive residence, priced at £1.3 million, is located in Boston Spa, a village in Leeds that has been recognized as one of the best places to live.

Pine Tree House, situated on Pine Tree Lane, is currently on the market with the estate agent Renton & Parr.

The stone-built home features an entrance hallway that leads to a guest WC, a formal lounge, a separate dining room, and a cosy sitting room. The centrepiece of the house is the stylish and modern breakfast kitchen, equipped with high-quality appliances and cabinetry. There is also a useful utility room.

On the first floor, you will find three large double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Additionally, there is a versatile room that can serve as an extra bedroom, office, or nursery. The top floor includes two more bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, as well as a washroom.

Accessed via a private, tree-lined road leading to secure gates, Pine Tree House features an extensive block-paved driveway that offers ample parking and leads to a double garage. The large gardens include patio seating areas and mature trees and shrubs, creating a secluded and relaxing atmosphere.

Boston Spa, a village situated northeast of Leeds and just south of Wetherby, was named one of the best place to live in the north of England in 2024 by The Sunday Times.

