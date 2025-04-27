Pine Tree House, situated on Pine Tree Lane, is currently on the market with the estate agent Renton & Parr.
The stone-built home features an entrance hallway that leads to a guest WC, a formal lounge, a separate dining room, and a cosy sitting room. The centrepiece of the house is the stylish and modern breakfast kitchen, equipped with high-quality appliances and cabinetry. There is also a useful utility room.
On the first floor, you will find three large double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Additionally, there is a versatile room that can serve as an extra bedroom, office, or nursery. The top floor includes two more bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, as well as a washroom.
Accessed via a private, tree-lined road leading to secure gates, Pine Tree House features an extensive block-paved driveway that offers ample parking and leads to a double garage. The large gardens include patio seating areas and mature trees and shrubs, creating a secluded and relaxing atmosphere.
Boston Spa, a village situated northeast of Leeds and just south of Wetherby, was named one of the best place to live in the north of England in 2024 by The Sunday Times.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.