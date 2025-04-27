Pine Tree House, situated on Pine Tree Lane, is currently on the market with the estate agent Renton & Parr.

The stone-built home features an entrance hallway that leads to a guest WC, a formal lounge, a separate dining room, and a cosy sitting room. The centrepiece of the house is the stylish and modern breakfast kitchen, equipped with high-quality appliances and cabinetry. There is also a useful utility room.

On the first floor, you will find three large double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Additionally, there is a versatile room that can serve as an extra bedroom, office, or nursery. The top floor includes two more bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, as well as a washroom.

Accessed via a private, tree-lined road leading to secure gates, Pine Tree House features an extensive block-paved driveway that offers ample parking and leads to a double garage. The large gardens include patio seating areas and mature trees and shrubs, creating a secluded and relaxing atmosphere.