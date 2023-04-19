News you can trust since 1890
Phoenix Leeds: Look inside a luxury three-bedroom apartment in a new Leeds city centre skyscraper

Luxury flats inside a new Leeds city centre skyscraper are now up for sale.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The Phoenix development, set between Marsh Lane, Saxton Lane and Flax Lane, will be made up 204 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom apartments. Standing at 21 stories tall, it is set to be Leeds' fourth tallest residential building once completed.

The flats promise plenty of natural light from huge windows, with chic interiors and unrivalled views of the city. The development is modelled on city centre apartment complexes in the US which include a variety of amenities, and will boast a round-the-clock concierge, co-working space, gym and communal terrace.

This three-bedroom Phoenix apartment is now up for sale with North Property Group for £392,950, listed on Zoopla. We take a look inside.

With Block A standing at 21 stories tall and Block B at 17, Phoenix will change the Leeds city centre skyline and construction is well underway. The development is made up of 367 luxury apartments and will boast a 24-hour concierge and a state of the art gym, co-working space and communal gardens.

1. Exterior

With Block A standing at 21 stories tall and Block B at 17, Phoenix will change the Leeds city centre skyline and construction is well underway. The development is made up of 367 luxury apartments and will boast a 24-hour concierge and a state of the art gym, co-working space and communal gardens.

Phoenix apartments are now up for sale with master sales agent North Property Group. A three-bedroom property on the fourth floor is listed on Zoopla for an asking price of £392,950.

2. Lounge

Phoenix apartments are now up for sale with master sales agent North Property Group. A three-bedroom property on the fourth floor is listed on Zoopla for an asking price of £392,950.

The three-bedroom flats have a large open plan living/dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light. Developers promise "extraordinary architecture, modern high-spec interiors and a prime location".

3. Living area

The three-bedroom flats have a large open plan living/dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light. Developers promise "extraordinary architecture, modern high-spec interiors and a prime location".

Apartments boast a modern kitchen complete with fully integrated appliances including a fridge freezer, dishwasher, a four zone induction hob and oven. The ultra slim solid laminate worktops are fitted with bright led lighting. It includes a stainless steel sink, splashback and a twin lever mixer tap in chrome.

4. Kitchen

Apartments boast a modern kitchen complete with fully integrated appliances including a fridge freezer, dishwasher, a four zone induction hob and oven. The ultra slim solid laminate worktops are fitted with bright led lighting. It includes a stainless steel sink, splashback and a twin lever mixer tap in chrome.

