Estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley have listed this four bedroom property on Gladstone Terrace in Morley for £500,000.

Step into an entry hall setting the tone for the rest of the home. It leads to two large reception rooms with solid wood flooring and a large dining kitchen with access to the integral garage.

On the first floor are four bedrooms including the main bedroom which overlooks the front garden.

The luxurious family bathroom has underfloor heating an a bathtub. There is also a separate shower room.

Externally is a spacious garden to the front which enjoys a high degree of privacy. Here are two raised patio areas and a built-in barbecue ideal for entertaining family and friends.