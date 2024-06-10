13 pictures of an impressive period property in a Leeds market town with two patios and built-in barbecue

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

An impressive Leeds town home dating back to the 1890s is on the market.

Estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley have listed this four bedroom property on Gladstone Terrace in Morley for £500,000.

Step into an entry hall setting the tone for the rest of the home. It leads to two large reception rooms with solid wood flooring and a large dining kitchen with access to the integral garage.

On the first floor are four bedrooms including the main bedroom which overlooks the front garden.

The luxurious family bathroom has underfloor heating an a bathtub. There is also a separate shower room.

Externally is a spacious garden to the front which enjoys a high degree of privacy. Here are two raised patio areas and a built-in barbecue ideal for entertaining family and friends.

1. Exterior

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

2. Hallway

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

3. Living room

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

4. Dining room

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

5. Kitchen

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

6. Hallway

Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

