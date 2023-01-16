Peek inside this sleek £3m plus Harrogate home with a spa suite

A carefully restored period property on a street that was recently dubbed the 'second most expensive' in Yorkshire, is for sale in Harrogate.

Clevedon is a spacious family home, a short stroll from Harrogate centre or open countryside, with excellent schools and main road and rail links in close proximity.

An entrance hall with original wood flooring and panelling leads inside.

The bespoke kitchen has a large island with Quartz worktops, and a circular walnut table to seat six. With bar seating for four, entertaining is easy.

With four Miele ovens and an American-style refrigerator with ice dispenser, is a breakfast pantry with a central drinks dresser unit, an integrated dishwasher and a refrigerator. Secret double doors lead to a utility room.

Close by is the dining room with its contemporary glass fireplace and bay window with seat. Double doors lead out to a south-facing terrace. An additional snug has a fireplace and doors to the garden.

The 27-foot living room is stylish and versatile, and there’s a ground floor cloakroom and cellar.

Leisure facilities include a plunge pool and suite with sauna, shower and changing room: also an office or games room, a boot room and the triple garage.

A grand staircase leads to the principal suite with wood panelling, a south-facing balcony, dressing room and luxurious en suite.

The first floor has another four bedrooms, two en suites and a shower room.

On the second floor, one large studio bedroom or games room has Velux windows.

Electric gates open to Clevedon's private driveway.

Lawned and landscaped gardens have terraces and include a rare limestone rockery, a beck and woodland.

Clevedon, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, is priced at £3,400,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents.

Call 01423 205442 for further details.

1. Clevedon, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate The high spec spacious kitchen with island includes four Miele ovens comprising two of full size, a microwave combination and a steam oven. There's a boiling tap by Quooker and a large American-style Fisher and Paykel refrigerator with built in ice dispenser among the appliances. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

2. Clevedon, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate Dine in style in this room with built in seating to the bay window, and doors leading outside. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

3. Clevedon, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate The bright and versatile living room is 26 feet in length Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

4. Clevedon, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate This open hallway is an impressive introduction to the stunning property. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales