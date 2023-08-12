Permission has been granted for the development of 20 new eco-friendly homes in a Leeds village.

Directions Planning Consultancy, on behalf of Purehaus, submitted an application in 2021 to seek planning permission for the redevelopment of a former quarry site off Wakefield Road in Drighlington.

Despite the constraints of the site and various objections, planning officers granted permission for the scheme of 20 net zero carbon homes on August 4.

A Purehaus spokesperson said: “The houses are designed to maximise natural solar gain and will be highly insulated, where a variety of renewable technologies are to be installed. Overall, the intention is for energy consumption to be minimised through the energy efficiency of the houses.

Permission has been granted for 20 houses to be built in Drighlington to "Passivhaus standards". Photo: Purehaus

“Construction is to commence once planning conditions have been discharged.”

The application has been approved by Leeds City Council with a set of 27 conditions.