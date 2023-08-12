Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Passivehaus Drighlington: Permission granted to build 20 new Leeds eco homes 'maximising natural solar'

Permission has been granted for the development of 20 new eco-friendly homes in a Leeds village.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Directions Planning Consultancy, on behalf of Purehaus, submitted an application in 2021 to seek planning permission for the redevelopment of a former quarry site off Wakefield Road in Drighlington.

Despite the constraints of the site and various objections, planning officers granted permission for the scheme of 20 net zero carbon homes on August 4.

A Purehaus spokesperson said: “The houses are designed to maximise natural solar gain and will be highly insulated, where a variety of renewable technologies are to be installed. Overall, the intention is for energy consumption to be minimised through the energy efficiency of the houses.

Permission has been granted for 20 houses to be built in Drighlington to "Passivhaus standards". Photo: PurehausPermission has been granted for 20 houses to be built in Drighlington to "Passivhaus standards". Photo: Purehaus
Permission has been granted for 20 houses to be built in Drighlington to "Passivhaus standards". Photo: Purehaus

“Construction is to commence once planning conditions have been discharged.”

The application has been approved by Leeds City Council with a set of 27 conditions.

One note issued by the council is that if any coal mining feature is encountered during development of the old quarry it must be reported.

