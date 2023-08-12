Directions Planning Consultancy, on behalf of Purehaus, submitted an application in 2021 to seek planning permission for the redevelopment of a former quarry site off Wakefield Road in Drighlington.
Despite the constraints of the site and various objections, planning officers granted permission for the scheme of 20 net zero carbon homes on August 4.
A Purehaus spokesperson said: “The houses are designed to maximise natural solar gain and will be highly insulated, where a variety of renewable technologies are to be installed. Overall, the intention is for energy consumption to be minimised through the energy efficiency of the houses.
“Construction is to commence once planning conditions have been discharged.”
The application has been approved by Leeds City Council with a set of 27 conditions.
One note issued by the council is that if any coal mining feature is encountered during development of the old quarry it must be reported.