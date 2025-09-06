For sale in Leeds: A stunning £2 million palatial residence in the heart of Oulton

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

A stunning £2 million home in Leeds features luxurious amenities including a cinema room, sauna, and landscaped garden with summerhouse bar.

Brought to market by Yorkshire’s Finest, this exceptional seven-bedroom detached home in the picturesque village of Oulton offers a rare opportunity to acquire a residence of outstanding grandeur and sophistication.

Set behind imposing electric gates, The Goldings is a masterclass in luxury, with no expense spared by the current owner. From the marble-floored entrance hall with sweeping mirrored staircase to the hand-painted and gilded interiors by Rainford Design Centre, this home is nothing short of breathtaking.

Spanning three floors, highlights include a formal lounge with hand-carved marble fireplace, a concealed study with secret WC, and a bespoke kitchen with utility space. Upstairs, five bedrooms - some with en-suite facilities - provide ample family accommodation, while the top floor houses a cinema room, sauna, and shower for ultimate indulgence.

The property also boasts two self-contained apartments, ideal for guests, multi-generational living or Airbnb income - especially given the proximity to Oulton Hall.

Outside, the manicured rear garden features York stone patios, mature planting, a charming summerhouse-turned-bar, and a serene pond with waterfall - perfect for alfresco entertaining.

The Goldings, 70 Leeds Road, Oulton, Leeds

Yorkshire's Finest

2. The Goldings, 70 Leeds Road, Oulton, Leeds

Yorkshire's Finest

3. The Goldings, 70 Leeds Road, Oulton, Leeds

Yorkshire's Finest

4. The Goldings, 70 Leeds Road, Oulton, Leeds

Yorkshire's Finest

5. The Goldings, 70 Leeds Road, Oulton, Leeds

Yorkshire's Finest

6. The Goldings, 70 Leeds Road, Oulton, Leeds

Yorkshire's Finest

