Brought to market by Yorkshire’s Finest, this exceptional seven-bedroom detached home in the picturesque village of Oulton offers a rare opportunity to acquire a residence of outstanding grandeur and sophistication.

Set behind imposing electric gates, The Goldings is a masterclass in luxury, with no expense spared by the current owner. From the marble-floored entrance hall with sweeping mirrored staircase to the hand-painted and gilded interiors by Rainford Design Centre, this home is nothing short of breathtaking.

Spanning three floors, highlights include a formal lounge with hand-carved marble fireplace, a concealed study with secret WC, and a bespoke kitchen with utility space. Upstairs, five bedrooms - some with en-suite facilities - provide ample family accommodation, while the top floor houses a cinema room, sauna, and shower for ultimate indulgence.

The property also boasts two self-contained apartments, ideal for guests, multi-generational living or Airbnb income - especially given the proximity to Oulton Hall.