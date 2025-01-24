Church hall in Otley to be auctioned off by Leeds City Council to raise funds for cash-strapped authority
Bethany Hall in Otley is set to be auctioned by Leeds City Council after standing empty for almost two years.
A council report said the one-storey building on Myers Croft, previously used as a Sunday school, was in a poor condition and could not be rented out.
It is among properties being sold to raise funds for the council, which faces a budget gap of more than £100m.
The report said: “Disposal of the property will result in a capital receipt for the council as well as absolving the council of any retention and maintenance costs.”
Liberal Democrat ward councillors Colin Campbell, Ryk Downes and Sandy Lay were consulted on the proposed sale.
The report said Coun Campbell asked that potential buyers were told a footpath at the site must be preserved and the entrance to Myers Croft Allotments kept clear.
The report said it was unlikely the building would not sell at auction due to strong interest in similar properties.
