Church hall in Otley to be auctioned off by Leeds City Council to raise funds for cash-strapped authority

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former church hall in a Leeds town will be sold after the council decided it no longer needed the building.

Bethany Hall in Otley is set to be auctioned by Leeds City Council after standing empty for almost two years.

A council report said the one-storey building on Myers Croft, previously used as a Sunday school, was in a poor condition and could not be rented out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is among properties being sold to raise funds for the council, which faces a budget gap of more than £100m.

The former church hall on Myers Court is set to be auctioned by Leeds City Council after standing empty for almost two years.The former church hall on Myers Court is set to be auctioned by Leeds City Council after standing empty for almost two years.
The former church hall on Myers Court is set to be auctioned by Leeds City Council after standing empty for almost two years. | Google

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The report said: “Disposal of the property will result in a capital receipt for the council as well as absolving the council of any retention and maintenance costs.”

Liberal Democrat ward councillors Colin Campbell, Ryk Downes and Sandy Lay were consulted on the proposed sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said Coun Campbell asked that potential buyers were told a footpath at the site must be preserved and the entrance to Myers Croft Allotments kept clear.

The report said it was unlikely the building would not sell at auction due to strong interest in similar properties.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilOtleyLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice