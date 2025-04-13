Estate agent Hunters has listed a wonderful residence located on Wighill Lane in this LS town just 15 miles north of the city for £500,000.

The gem of a home has plenty of charming features. Step into an entrance hallway leading to the delightful lounge that enjoys lots of natural light flowing through a large window, with extra cosiness from the adjacent snug.

The real star of the show is the stunning orangery, which when full of greenery becomes a tranquil space ideal for unwinding. Here, one can enjoy peaceful views of the garden and warm up at the log burner.

Four generous bedrooms can be found on the first floor. Three of these are served by a luxurious bathroom, while the master bedroom enjoys a private en suite.

Outside, a large driveway and extended garage offer ample parking space for multiple vehicles.

To the rear, the enclosed gravelled garden has patio space for outdoor furniture.