Set on one of the widest plots in West Park, this home, situated on Ancaster Road, boasts delightful private gardens with excellent amenities. It is on the market for just under £1,175,000.

Inside, the property boasts a layout suited for both family living and large-scale entertaining, with generous reception areas bathing in natural light.

The true standout feature is the heated swimming pool with an adjacent sauna, shower room and snug/gym area, excellent for active people and those who are more into comforting luxury alike.

Three generous bedrooms, all with stand-out features, can be found throughout the residence, including a master suite with an en-suite shower room and a large dressing room.

Outside, the "villa" style property features delightful private low-maintenance gardens, a larger-than-average garage and secure off-street parking.