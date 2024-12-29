Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has put on the market this phenomenal five-bedroom, four-bathroom village period home located on Main Street South in the Leeds village of Aberford, for sale for £950,000.

The home features a relative annexe with a hair and beauty salon "B Beautiful" with a rental value of around £12,000 per annum, and an Air BnB cottage in addition to the main accommodation.

Enter into the main residence which boasts upgraded high-specification fittings. The ground floor features an open-plan living and dining room with a fully equipped bespoke kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances.

On the first floor is a second sitting room along with five double bedrooms with two self-contained suites. The second master bedroom is in the loft and boasts a modern en suite shower room and lovely views.

On the first floor are also two luxurious family bathrooms.

The main bedroom is set at the rear of the home and has access to a roof terrace ideal for entertaining, its own dressing room and a freestanding bath.

Next to the kitchen is the property’s self-contained annexe ideal for hosting guests. It features a living/kitchen room, utility room, bedroom, and en-suite bathroom.

The third accommodation is the Air B&B cottage with its own private raised decking area, kitchen/living room, bedroom with en-suite shower with a spiral staircase leading to a snug area.

