File photo of a sold and for sale signs.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Thinking of selling your home in Yorkshire? Compare Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov to find the best online estate agent for your needs. Discover pricing, service options, and local market expertise to maximise your sale.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re thinking of selling your home this spring, chances are you’ve come across online estate agents like Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov. These platforms promise a cheaper, more flexible alternative to high street estate agents, but how well do they perform in Yorkshire? With its mix of bustling cities, historic market towns, and rural villages, Yorkshire has a diverse property market that requires careful consideration.

Let’s dive into the benefits of using online estate agents in Yorkshire and compare how Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov stack up in terms of pricing, service, and local market coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. The benefits of using online estate agents in Yorkshire

Traditional estate agents typically charge a commission of 1-3% of the final sale price, plus VAT. This means that for a £250,000 home, you could be paying anywhere from £2,500 to £7,500 in fees. Online estate agents, however, operate on fixed-fee models, potentially saving sellers thousands.

Online agents offer access to a seller dashboard, allowing you to manage viewings, communicate with buyers, and monitor your listing’s performance. This is particularly useful in Yorkshire, where properties in rural areas might require a more hands-on approach.

Yorkshire is a vast region with different property demands in areas like Leeds, Sheffield, York, and the Yorkshire Dales. While Rightmove is the dominant platform for listings, Zoopla and OnTheMarket also play an important role. Sellers in high-demand areas may benefit from the nationwide reach of online agents, whereas those in more rural areas should check if their chosen agent has local expertise.

Now, let’s break down how Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov compare.

2. Comparing Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov

Online estate agents have boomed in recent years | Canva

Purplebricks

Pricing model: Flexible packages, including a free option

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purplebricks offers a range of packages to suit different sellers’ needs:

• Free Package (£0): Includes an expert valuation, listing on a major property portal, professional negotiation, and support from a team of experts.

• Boost Package (£999): Everything in the Free package, plus digitally enhanced professional photos, a 360° virtual tour, a professional floorplan, a Premium Rightmove listing, and expert mortgage advice at a discounted rate.

• Full House Package (£1,499): Includes all features from the Boost package, with the addition of hosted viewings and comprehensive mortgage advice.

Optional add-ons: Purplebricks offers an extensive list of optional add-ons from premium Rightmove listings to drone photography of your property. Details can be found on the Purplebricks website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire considerations

Portal coverage – Lists on Rightmove and Zoopla but lacks local Yorkshire-specific portals.

– Lists on Rightmove and Zoopla but lacks local Yorkshire-specific portals. Local expertise – Stronger in Leeds, Sheffield, and York, weaker in rural areas.

– Stronger in Leeds, Sheffield, and York, weaker in rural areas. Pricing – Fixed fees apply, but service may feel less personalised in slower markets.

– Fixed fees apply, but service may feel less personalised in slower markets. Rural & suburban sales – High street agents may provide better local knowledge in villages and the Dales.

– High street agents may provide better local knowledge in villages and the Dales. Commuter Demand – Well-suited for Harrogate, Wakefield, and Huddersfield, where online searches dominate.

– Well-suited for Harrogate, Wakefield, and Huddersfield, where online searches dominate. Viewings – Self-managed unless you pay £499 for a hosted service.

Best for: Sellers who want flexibility in choosing services, from a completely free option to comprehensive support, depending on their needs.

Yopa

Pricing model: Fixed fee, payable upfront or later

Yopa offers a more flexible payment structure and often provides more hands-on local support compared to Purplebricks.

£999 (including VAT) in smaller towns and rural areas

£1,399 (including VAT) in Leeds, Sheffield, and York

Optional hosted viewings: £399

Pay now or later (later option costs £300 more and requires using Yopa’s conveyancing services)

Yorkshire considerations:

Yopa lists properties on Rightmove, Zoopla, and OnTheMarket, with stronger availability of local agents.

Better suited to Yorkshire sellers needing personal support and a hybrid online/traditional approach.

Good for areas with strong commuter demand, such as Harrogate, Huddersfield, and Wakefield.

Best for: Sellers in urban and suburban areas, as well as those needing more personalised assistance.

Emoov

Pricing model: Fixed fee, upfront only

Emoov is one of the most affordable options but has less presence in Yorkshire compared to competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From £895 (including VAT) nationwide

No pay-later option

Optional premium services like professional photography and premium listings

Yorkshire considerations:

Weaker presence in Yorkshire compared to Yopa and Purplebricks.

Primarily focuses on Rightmove and Zoopla, without strong local portal partnerships.

Ideal for those in high-demand areas where properties sell quickly.

Best for: Budget-conscious sellers in major cities and towns, provided they are comfortable handling much of the process themselves.

3. Key considerations before choosing an online estate agent in Yorkshire

Before deciding on an online estate agent, keep these factors in mind:

Yorkshire’s property market is varied: The best agent depends on whether you’re selling in a busy city, a commuter town, or a rural area.

Which portals does the agent use? Rightmove is essential, but Zoopla and OnTheMarket are also widely used.

Do you want to pay upfront or later? Purplebricks and Yopa offer deferred payment options (with conditions), while Emoov requires upfront payment.

Do you need hosted viewings? Expect to pay an extra £399-£499 if you don’t want to conduct viewings yourself.

How much local support do you need? If you want a local agent with hands-on assistance, Yopa is a strong choice.

4. Conclusion

So, which online estate agent is best for selling a home in Yorkshire?

Want a well-known brand with flexible payment options? Purplebricks is a solid choice, especially in urban areas.

Prefer local expertise and support? Yopa’s hybrid model and local agent presence make it a strong option for suburban and rural sellers.

Looking for the lowest cost? Emoov is the cheapest, but its weaker presence in Yorkshire may be a disadvantage.

Yorkshire’s diverse property market means sellers need to carefully consider their chosen agent’s local expertise and marketing reach. Whether you’re selling a city apartment in Leeds, a period home in York, or a countryside retreat in the Dales, choosing an agent with the right exposure is key.

Thinking of selling this spring? Make sure your estate agent can showcase your property to the right buyers before making your decision!