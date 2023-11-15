A luxurious two bedroom penthouse overlooking the Royal Armouries and River Aire in Leeds is on the market.

Apartment 1201 at Trinity One on East Street might look familiar to anyone who has ever been around the Leeds Docks area. Especially at night when the luxurious apartment lights up in bright colours.

On the market with estate agents Carter Jonas for £995,000, the property offers unbeatable views, a large outdoor terrace and three west facing balconies.

The agent said: "The sale of Apartment 1201 offers an extremely rare opportunity to acquire what is arguably one of the finest penthouse apartments covering the twelfth and thirteenth floors of this iconic building within walking distance of the city centre.

The flat has complete control of the surrounding neon lightning. Picture by Carter Jonas

"The current owners undertook a significant programme of refurbishment to a luxurious standard and the property now benefits from fixtures and fittings of an exceptionally high specification."

"Key features including two private secure underground parking spaces, lift from the car park with private access code to the penthouse, electric central heating with air conditioning to the principal rooms, large outdoor terrace/entertaining area with three additional west facing balconies all enjoying incredible views towards the city centre."

The accommodation comprise an entrance lobby, reception hall with spiral staircase and cloakroom, an open plan lounge and dining room and a kitchen with top end appliances. It also features a home office off the kitchen and a separate utility room.

The open lounge and dining area overlooks the Royal Armouries and River Aire. Picture by Carter Jonas

On the upper floor is a bedroom that can be used as a study or home office, the master bedroom with a private terrace, dressing room and ensuite, and asecond double bedroom with ensuite.

The property has direct control of the mind-blowing feature neon lightning surrounding the whole penthouse, making it one of the most eye-catching homes in Leeds. As well as the luxuries in the flat, the development also benefits from on-site concierge during the week and cleaning of all common parts as well as personal parcel door delivery.

The property has a large outdoor terrace as well as three west-facing balconies. Picture by Carter Jonas

Current owner Adam Middlemass said: “I have absolutely loved living here in the city and it was an investment in a fabulous lifestyle. You can walk to the bars, restaurants, clubs and theatres but you aren’t in the thick of it with the late night revellers.”

Adam bought the flat 18 years ago, and have spared no expense turning it in to a top-class home, spending over £250,000 on furniture from Italian maker Molteni and Magis.