A fully restored 1950s nuclear bunker near Leeds, once featured on Channel 4’s George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, is heading to auction this month with a guide price of £15,000–£20,000.

The Royal Observer Corps (ROC) bunker on New Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, is one of roughly 1,500 nuclear bunkers built across the UK in the 1950s as part of Cold War preparations.

Having been featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, the bunker has since been meticulously restored to its original 1950s condition by the current owner, offering buyers a rare chance to own a slice of Cold War history.

A 1950s bunker in Pontefract is going under the hammer this month.

Advertised by SDL Property Auctions, the bunker is secure, dry, and easily accessible from the main road, featuring its own fenced land with a gated entrance.

Built to accommodate three observers in the event of a nuclear attack, the bunker would have been equipped with 14 days of supplies and connected by landline and radio to the ROC network.

The bunker will be one of over 200 lots to be auctioned off during a live-streamed auction on Thursday, November 21.

The bunker featured on Channel 4's George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces. | SDL Property Auctions

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, noted: “There are only a handful of ROC nuclear bunkers left in the country so to have this lot for sale in our auction is quite unusual.

"This is only the fourth time we have had a bunker for sale and the previous three that we have sold generated a lot of interest, and we’re confident this lot will do the same.

“Some of the interested parties are simply curious to see what the inside of a nuclear bunker looks like, however, many are genuinely considering purchasing to secure their own piece of history.”