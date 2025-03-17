North Yorkshire developer calls out to key workers

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is shining a spotlight on its Harclay Park and Manor Chase developments in Boroughbridge, which have proven popular with key workers across North Yorkshire.

The developments, located on Stump Cross, are conveniently positioned with five hospitals less than 18 miles away, including Ripon Community Hospital, Harrogate District Hospital, and York Hospital. As well as this, hospitals in Leeds and Bradford can also be easily reached.

Other key workers such as those working in the Police Force or Fire Service may also benefit from convenient commuting links with Harclay Park and Manor Chase being located close to the A1.

For qualifying key workers, the developer has its Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme available for homebuyers at the development. Under the scheme, for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes property, a £1,000 contribution towards the deposit will be made. For example, an eligible homebuyers would qualify for a contribution of £22,500 for a home costing £450,000.

A typical Barratt Homes kitchen dining area at Harclay Park

The sectors in which homebuyers are deemed eligible for the scheme are those working in the NHS, Education, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales, Probation Service, Local Authority and Prison Service.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of key workers and NHS staff, and we understand the importance of having a comfortable and convenient home, particularly for those who dedicate their lives to helping our communities.

“Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme is a token of our appreciation by making the journey onto the property ladder more accessible for those who contribute greatly to our society.

“We invite key workers to explore our Harclay Park and Manor Chase developments, which we believe offers the perfect setting to relax in after a strenuous working day.”

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in North Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in North Yorkshire.