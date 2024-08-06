North York Moors farmhouse renovation project with a quirky history goes up for auction for £185,000

By Emma Kilmurray
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A large and secluded farmhouse set on the coastal fringes of the North York Moors at Littlebeck, near Whitby, is going up for auction with SDL Property Auctions next month with a guide price of £185,000.

Bleach Garth Farm, a sandstone house set in its own, three-acre grounds and with sweeping views of the surrounding moorland, is along half a mile of unmade track. The house has five bedrooms and is being marketed as a renovation project, described by the auctioneer as “requiring full modernisation”.

The farmhouse was developed from a ruin in a three-year project some 40 years ago by Yorkshire-based inventor and entrepreneur Donald Keech, who, in the 1940s, was the first person to create and manufacture ink for the newly invented Biro ballpoint pen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This wonderful sandstone farmhouse is in a truly idyllic location, surrounded by the open countryside of the North York Moors.

Bleach Garth Farm at Littlebeck, near Whitby, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 22 AugustBleach Garth Farm at Littlebeck, near Whitby, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 22 August
Bleach Garth Farm at Littlebeck, near Whitby, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 22 August

“Because it does need redevelopment and modernisation, it offers something of a clean slate for any buyer. It has enormous potential, subject to planning requirements, either as fantastic family home or as holiday accommodation.”

The property has three reception rooms, a kitchen, five bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there are two garages, a workshop, gardens and paddocks across three acres of land.

“The location of the property is also difficult to beat,” added Andrew. “It’s set in what feels like the middle of nowhere, within the spectacular landscape of the North York Moors National Park, and yet it’s close to picture-perfect villages such as Beck Hole and Goathland, and only six miles from the bustling seaside of Whitby and eight miles from Robin Hood’s Bay.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information about Bleach Garth Farm or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone, or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 22 August, with bidder registration closing on 21 August.

Related topics:WhitbyYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice