The bright yellow blooms, fluttering in the breeze, are among the first signs that spring has struck. Here are some of the best sites in Yorkshire to see the flowers that inspired William Wordsworth.
1. Castle Howard, Malton
If Castle Howard wasn’t already a spectacular sight to behold, it is even more impressive during the spring season when the gardens are transformed by the brilliant yellow of daffodils.
2. Temple Newsam, Leeds
Temple Newsam is one of the finest historic houses in the region, with a rich history of links to royalty through plots and intrigue. Explore more than 40 rooms. You can also roam more than 1,500 acres of woodland, parkland and gardens landscaped by the 18th century gardener Capability Brown.
3. Farndale, Ryedale
Renowned for its display of wild daffodils, the picturesque valley of Farndale in the heart of the North York Moors is a must-visit spot for making the most of the great outdoors. Visitors can enjoy a beautiful spring wander along the famous daffodil trail, which stretches along a linear route next to the River Dove for just over three miles.
4. Brompton-by-Sawdon, Scarborough
William Wordsworth did his courting in the village and was married to his childhood friend Mary at All Saints’ Church there. Evidence of his life and achievements are celebrated and recorded in the church and its environs. Lobularis variety of daffodils, which inspired Wordsworth’s below poem I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud, have been planted in the churchyard.