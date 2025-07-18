New eco-friendly show homes have been launched in Wakefield as a new development nears completion.

Wakefield-based housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has invited curious house hunters to two new homes at its Newland Grange development at City Fields.

The development, which sits off Neil Fox Way, will deliver 135 homes made up of three- and four-bedroom properties. 41 of those houses will be designated as affordable housing.

The four-bedroom Bittesford. | Taylor Wimpey

To the east of Newland Grange, future residents will find an area of woodland and protected public open space with walking paths.

Prospective buyers can visit the three-bedroom semi-detached Eynsford and the four-bedroom detached Bittesford - a new design for the region featuring modern pocket doors between the lounge and kitchen/diner.

According to Taylor Wimpey, all homes at Newland Grange come with sustainability features designed to minimise environmental impact and save money, including triple glazing, smart heat controls, and EV charging points. They also have thermal door and window inlets to reduce heat loss.

Three-bedroom Eynsford is amongst the new show homes. | Taylor Wimpey

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The City Fields area of Wakefield is undergoing an amazing transformation, and Newland Grange is designed with modern living in mind. This consortium site will be home to vibrant new communities, and we hope people will want to come along to find out more for themselves.”

City Fields is a 375-hectare living development located alongside the River Calder and the Aire and Calder Canal to the east of Wakefield. The city centre is just a 20-minute walk away, while the M1 motorway is only five minutes away by car, providing access to Leeds city centre in 25 minutes.