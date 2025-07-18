City Fields Wakefield: Taylor Wimpey unveils eco-friendly show homes at Newland Grange development

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
New eco-friendly show homes have been launched in Wakefield as a new development nears completion.

Wakefield-based housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has invited curious house hunters to two new homes at its Newland Grange development at City Fields.

The development, which sits off Neil Fox Way, will deliver 135 homes made up of three- and four-bedroom properties. 41 of those houses will be designated as affordable housing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The four-bedroom Bittesford.placeholder image
The four-bedroom Bittesford. | Taylor Wimpey

To the east of Newland Grange, future residents will find an area of woodland and protected public open space with walking paths.

Prospective buyers can visit the three-bedroom semi-detached Eynsford and the four-bedroom detached Bittesford - a new design for the region featuring modern pocket doors between the lounge and kitchen/diner.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

According to Taylor Wimpey, all homes at Newland Grange come with sustainability features designed to minimise environmental impact and save money, including triple glazing, smart heat controls, and EV charging points. They also have thermal door and window inlets to reduce heat loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Three-bedroom Eynsford is amongst the new show homes.placeholder image
Three-bedroom Eynsford is amongst the new show homes. | Taylor Wimpey

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The City Fields area of Wakefield is undergoing an amazing transformation, and Newland Grange is designed with modern living in mind. This consortium site will be home to vibrant new communities, and we hope people will want to come along to find out more for themselves.”

City Fields is a 375-hectare living development located alongside the River Calder and the Aire and Calder Canal to the east of Wakefield. The city centre is just a 20-minute walk away, while the M1 motorway is only five minutes away by car, providing access to Leeds city centre in 25 minutes.

Related topics:Taylor WimpeyWakefieldPropertyHousingWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice