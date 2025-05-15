New penthouse puts Leeds city centre's property market in the Premier League

The penthouses at 2 Great George Street offer magnificent outdoor terraces

A stunning new three-bedroom penthouse in Leeds city centre has just been released for sale and has immediately become the city’s most exclusive and expensive new-build apartment, complete with its own steam room and opulent private terrace with a magnificent outdoor kitchen and bar area.

The duplex penthouse, which is priced at £1.325 million, exceeds anything the city centre has seen before and is the pinnacle of Leeds based Priestley Homes’ 2 Great George Street development, which has seen a grand former Victorian schoolhouse transformed into 83 luxury residences.

Blending elegance with intelligent design and vision, the vast 2,295 sq ft penthouse boasts a meticulously designed interior, state-of-the-art Control4 smart home automation, a fully integrated music system, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the very highest specification.

It has a feature staircase, luxurious Villeroy & Boch bathrooms, sumptuous kitchen with Miele appliances and glazed folding doors lead to its expansive private roof terrace, where residents and guests can enjoy its steam room, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and bar area, whilst taking in spectacular views across the city.

The development is the first residential building in Leeds with its own doorman and it also has a residents’ gym and a beautifully landscaped communal rooftop garden, all in the heart of the city centre’s historic Civic Quarter.

Half of the ultra-exclusive penthouses at 2 Great George Street have already been snapped up and this final sales release also includes the last remaining one and two bedroom penthouses, which will all be open to view by appointment, at a launch event on Saturday 17th May.

Derry McCulloch, a director at Priestley Homes, said: “The interest that 2 Great George Street has generated has been phenomenal and we’ve attracted buyers from Yorkshire, London and across the world including Hong Kong, who recognise everything Leeds has to offer and want a foothold in the city’s property market.

“Leeds United being promoted back into the Premier League only boosts the city’s profile further to a global audience and this is all complemented by a thriving arts and cultural scene, as well as swathes of independent bars, restaurants and high-end retailers, which cement its position as one of the UK’s fastest growing cities.

“The city’s burgeoning economy also makes it impossible to ignore, with the biggest financial district and legal sector outside of London, as well being a hugely successful tech hub and home to major national organisations including Channel 4, BT, The Bank of England, Sky, First Direct and Asda.

“All this is reflected in the city’s residential property market and there’s no shortage of demand for high end apartments in Leeds. The ethos of 2 Great George Street is about setting a new benchmark in terms of quality and sophistication. As a result, we’re all hugely excited to launch this exceptional penthouse which is a key milestone for both this development and the city’s residential market as it continues to push new boundaries.”